Charles Bentley 2.7m Metal Garden Balcony Umbrella With Crank Function - Beige

Designed with small outdoor spaces in mind, this half balcony parasol is the perfect solution for those seeking to add shade to their garden or balcony without sacrificing valuable space. Its practical and innovative semicircle shape allows it to fit snugly against walls or railings, making it an excellent choice for apartment dwellers or anyone with a compact garden. The beige canopy offers a neutral, versatile color that will complement any outdoor decor, ensuring that your space looks both stylish and inviting. The parasol is crafted with a robust grey powder-coated steel frame, providing a strong and durable support system that resists wear and weathering. The canopy is made from 160g polyester, a material known for its resilience and ability to withstand the elements, ensuring that your parasol remains a long-lasting addition to your outdoor space. Additionally, the parasol features a crank system that simplifies the process of opening and closing the umbrella, allowing you to adjust your shade with minimal effort. Please note, the parasol does not come with a base, so you will need to purchase one separately to ensure its stability. However, the parasol itself is designed to be user-friendly and space-efficient, with a canopy span of 2.7m and a pole diameter of 38mm, supported by six struts/ribs that add to its strength. Weighing in at 5.5kg, it offers a good balance of portability and sturdiness. The product dimensions are H235 x L135 x W270cm, making it an ideal size for balconies and small gardens. This half balcony parasol not only provides essential protection from the sun but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor area. Its unique design and practical features make it a must-have for anyone looking to maximize their outdoor living space. With a 12-month guarantee, you can be confident in the quality and durability of your purchase, making outdoor relaxation more enjoyable and stylish.