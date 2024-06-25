Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavy
image 1 of Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavyimage 2 of Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavyimage 3 of Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavyimage 4 of Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavyimage 5 of Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavy

Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£229.99

£229.99/each

Charles Bentley FSC Nordic Spruce Wood Double Log Store Firewood Storage Heavy
Enhance your outdoor space with the Bentley Wooden Large Log Store, a perfect solution for keeping your firewood organized, tidy, and ready for those cozy evenings by the fire. Crafted from FSC certified Nordic spruce wood, this log store is not only environmentally friendly but also designed with durability in mind. Its generous size accommodates a substantial amount of firewood, while the added kindling shelf allows for convenient storage of smaller wood pieces. The slatted design and slanted roof ensure your logs stay dry and well-ventilated, significantly reducing the chance of fungi development and ensuring your wood burns efficiently. Pressure-treated for added resilience, this log store is built to withstand the elements, making it a reliable and attractive addition to any garden or patio area.

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here