Charles Bentley Outdoor Large Clay Chiminea Patio Heater - Terracotta

Embrace the warmth and charm of our large clay chiminea, adorned with a unique lizard motif that adds a touch of whimsy to your outdoor spaces. Its rustic terracotta finish evokes a traditional aesthetic, making it a beautiful focal point for your garden or patio. Designed to provide substantial outdoor heat during cooler evenings, this chiminea transforms your outdoor gatherings into cozy, memorable occasions.Crafted for convenience, it features a large mouth that simplifies cleaning and loading of wood, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The chiminea comes complete with a protective lid to shield against rain, guaranteeing your warmth isn't dampened by the weather. A sturdy steel stand is also included, elevating the chiminea for optimal heat distribution and adding an element of safety to your outdoor entertainment area.Measuring Dia.40 x H70cm, with an overall height of 80cm when mounted on its stand, this chiminea is both imposing and functional. Weighing 18kg, it's stable and durable, ready to withstand the elements. Delivered fully assembled, you can immediately enjoy the ambience and warmth it brings to your outdoor space without the fuss of complex setup procedures.Whether you're hosting a lively gathering or seeking a tranquil escape in your garden, our large clay chiminea with its captivating lizard motif is the perfect addition, combining functionality with artistic flair to enhance your outdoor living experience.Features:Lizard motiveLarge mouth is easy to cleanBurns woodLid to protect if it rains and supplied with a standMaterials:Clay and steel standDimensions:Dia.40 x H70cmHeight from floor to top when on stand: 80cm.Weights:18kgAdditional Info:Product Arrives Fully assembled
Rustic terracotta finish with lizard motifIncludes lid & stand, ideal for any weatherEasy to clean with a large mouth for wood burning

