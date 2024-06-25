Charles Bentley Universal Waterproof Premium Gas Charcoal BBQ Cover Medium 3 - 4

Keep your medium gas BBQ in top condition with our black dome-shaped BBQ cover, specifically designed to offer maximum protection against the elements. Crafted from robust 600D PVC polyester, this cover shields your grill from rain, dust, dirt, and prevents rusting, ensuring it remains ready for use whenever you need it. The heavy-duty construction is complemented by an easy-wipe waterproof finish, making upkeep simple and efficient. This BBQ cover is not only practical but also thoughtfully designed with a fully lined and stitched structure for enhanced durability. It features hook and loop fastener straps to secure the cover in place, offering peace of mind even on windy days. Ideal for safeguarding your BBQ when not in use, whether overnight or during the off-season, it's an essential accessory for any BBQ owner. Measuring H120 x W114 x D61.5 cm and weighing 1.3kg, it provides a snug fit for medium-sized gas BBQs. Please ensure to check your BBQ's dimensions before purchasing to guarantee a perfect fit. This cover's sleek black appearance and functional design make it an indispensable tool for extending the life and maintaining the appearance of your grill.