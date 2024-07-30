Charles Bentley 3.5m X-Large Hanging Banana Umbrella - Beige

Charles Bentley 3.5m X-Large Hanging Banana Umbrella - Beige

Embrace the outdoors with our premium 3.5m banana umbrella, the perfect addition to your garden for those sunny days. Whether you are lounging by the pool, relaxing in a hot tub, or enjoying a meal outdoors, this freestanding umbrella creates a generous area of shade, keeping you cool and protected. Its expansive canopy ensures that you can enjoy a wide area of comfort without the need for constant repositioning.The umbrella is designed with a crank winding system for ease of opening and closing. Featuring a 360-degree rotation, you have the flexibility to tilt and adjust the umbrella to your desired angle, ensuring continuous shade as the sun moves across the sky. The lightweight aluminium frame is not only rust-proof but also robust, promising longevity and ease of movement.Available in a selection of elegant shades, this contemporary umbrella will seamlessly integrate with any outdoor decor, enhancing the aesthetic of your space. Please note that to ensure the umbrella's stability, a weight is required at the base, and it should not be left assembled overnight or during adverse weather conditions. Parasol weights and suitable covers are available separately within our range. Some self-assembly is required, but rest assured, full instructions are provided for a straightforward setup.
Extra-large 3.5m canopy for ample shadeEasy crank winding system & 360ÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â° rotationRust-proof aluminium frame & durable build

