Dreamland Anti Allergy Pillows, 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic, Machine Washable

LUXURIOUS FRESH COMFORT: Sink your head into a cosy protective pillow with soft antibacterial filling that helps to keep your bed feeling wonderfully fresh and clean for irresistible comfort. Offers protection against bacteria, dust mites and allergens.

SIGNATURE DREAMY FIBRES: Lovingly filled with signature Dreamland fibres that offer luxurious comfort for the sleep of your dreams.

PERFECT FOR EVERYONE: Medium firmness, perfect whether you sleep on your side, back or front. Use one pillow for softer comfort, or double up if you like firmer support.

SUMPTUOUS STYLISH COVERS: Heavenly comfort awaits with supremely soft embossed covers that feel soothing to touch.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Wash at home to keep your bedding feeling fresh and clean.

MADE IN THE UK: Proudly crafted in the UK.