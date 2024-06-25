Dreamland Breathable Comfort Pillow - 2 Pack

Enjoy a breathable, fresh and calming sleep with Dreamland. The ventilated sides of this pillow promote airflow which enhance breathability to help keep you feeling blissfully fresh and comfortable whilst you sleep.

Signature Dreamland fibres offer luxurious comfort for the sleep of your dreams. Covered in a supremely soft cover for an extra touch of luxury.

The simple pleasure of sleep is something to treasure. The enjoyment of getting into bed is what we’re all about at Dreamland.