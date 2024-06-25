Marketplace.
image 1 of Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Pack
image 1 of Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Packimage 2 of Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Packimage 3 of Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Packimage 4 of Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Packimage 5 of Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Pack

Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by eBedding Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Dreamland Luxury Hotel Pillow - 2 Pack
Sumptuously soft and inviting pillows for luxurious hotel comfort every night. The sumptuously soft quilted covers offer cloud like comfort for ultimate bedtime indulgence so you can sink-in and snooze.Each pillow is generously filled with signature Dreamland fibres that offer luxurious comfort for the sleep of your dreams.The simple pleasure of sleep is something to treasure. The enjoyment of getting into bed is what we’re all about at Dreamland.
BLISSFULLY QUILTED: Sumptuously soft quilted covers offers cloud like comfort for ultimate bedtime indulgence.

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here