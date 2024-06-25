image 1 of Swan SK22110GRYN Pump Espresso Coffee Machine Slate Grey
Swan SK22110GRYN Pump Espresso Coffee Machine Slate Grey

Start your morning the right way with a delicious barista style coffee using the Swan grey Nordic espresso coffee machine. Whether you fancy a coffee, latte, espresso, cappuccino or a flat white, the 15 pressure settings will help bring out the full flavour from your ingredients to create the perfect cup every time. To get things just right, this coffee machine also includes a measuring spoon and presser, giving you all the tools to make a drink like the pros. The detachable 1.2 litre water tank is easy to refill and will make up to two drinks at one time, which is perfect for enjoying a nice caffeine boost with your loved ones. This machine is compatible with both Easy Serve Espresso (ESE) pods and ground coffee for added versatility. It also includes a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. The Swan Nordic collection is inspired by Scandinavian minimalist design, featuring neutral colour schemes to compliment any kitchen decor.
15 bars of pressure1.2 litre detachable water tank1 or 2 cups at onceDie cast boilerSteam pressure controlCan make Espresso Cappuccino Latte Flat white and moreRemovable drip trayNordic Design1100WIncludes measuring spoon and coffee presser

