WiZ Smart LED Imageo 2x Adjustable Spotlight Bar Colour (White)

£69.99

£69.99/each

WiZ Smart LED Imageo 2x Adjustable Spotlight Bar Colour (White)
Get colourful smart light and two adjustable spots with the WiZ Imageo smart build-on spotlight in white. Use with your existing Wi-Fi to control with the WiZ app or your voice.
Point the light anywhere with this adjustable spotlightMillions of colours and changing light modes to make your daySet the right ambience with tunable warm to cool white lightControl smart lighting the way you like itCreate your perfect light sceneExclusive SpaceSense™ light that turns on with movementMatter CertifiedSmart lighting functionalities easy to set up

