image 1 of Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Light
image 1 of Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Lightimage 2 of Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Lightimage 3 of Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Lightimage 4 of Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Lightimage 5 of Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Light

Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Thames Distribution ldt

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Philips LED Vapora Solar Outdoor Spike Light
Philips Vapora pedestal is a reliable solar light that lasts for a longer time, reduces energy consumption and supports sustainability.
No wiring requiredHigh quality materialWarm white light 2,700 KSolar energyIP44 ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…â€œ weatherproofHigh-quality LED light

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here