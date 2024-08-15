Marketplace.
image 1 of Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Light
image 1 of Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Lightimage 2 of Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Lightimage 3 of Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Lightimage 4 of Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Lightimage 5 of Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Light

Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Thames Distribution ldt

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£23.99

£23.99/each

Philips LED Fyve Outdoor Solar Wall Light
Philips Fyve wall light is a reliable solar light that lasts for a longer time, reduces energy consumption and supports sustainability.
No wiring requiredHigh quality materialWarm white light 2,700 KSolar energyIP44 ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…â€œ weatherproofHigh-quality LED light

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here