Dreamscene Geometric Textured Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, King - Grey
This 2-in-1 reversible duvet cover set from Dreamscene's Premium range will be sure to modernise your room with it's geometric, scandi inspired design. The reverse side features a relaxed stripe print. The set comes with matching pillow case(s). This traditional patterned duvet is made from a soft polycotton blend, 50% cotton and 50% polyester. This bedding set is soft, comfortable and durable, allowing for a relaxing nights sleep.
Reversible designMachine wash at 40 and tumble dry for easy careBreathable and durable

