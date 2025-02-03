Dreamscene Spring Blossom Floral Print Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, King - Ochre Yellow

This 2-in-1 reversible duvet cover set from our Dreamscene range will be sure to compliment your room with this spring blossom floral print. The reverse side is a colour contrasting smaller print, this bedding set comes complete with matching pillow case(s). This oriental style blossom tree print duvet is made from a soft blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, allowing for ultimate comfort and durability. This duvet cover will ensure a great nights sleep.

Duvet secures with button closure Machine wash at 40 and tumble dry for easy care Breathable and durable

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)