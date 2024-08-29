OHS Gaming Print Soft Thermal Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Black

Get your little ones cosy with this fleece duvet cover set styled in a gaming inspired design for kids bedroom decor. Ultra soft fleece bedding cover for transition beds or cots made from 100% fleece polyester with secure button closures and 180gsm, with matching bedding pillowcase measuring 40cm x 60cm. Easy care children's thermal bedding set is machine washable at 30°C.