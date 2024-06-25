Marketplace.
OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Super King - Cream

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

£28.99

£28.99/each

OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Super King - Cream
Refine your space with the understated luxury of the ribbed duvet set from OHS. Crafted for quality and comfort with its faux fur fleece material, this set brings a delicate touch of sophistication to any space with its fluffy, warm appeal. Choose the set best suited to your interior style from its three gorgeous colours on offer, and experience the supersoft sensation of this insulating set.
Ultra soft teddy fleece material that feels comfortable on your skinChunky ribbed design with a plain reverseThermal yet breathable for a relaxing night's sleep

