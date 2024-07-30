Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silver
image 1 of OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silverimage 2 of OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silverimage 3 of OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silverimage 4 of OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silver

OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silver
Fluffy duvet cover set styled with teddy fleece reverse design for your home bedroom decor. Ultra soft bedding cover made with 100% faux fur polyester and secure button closures. This duvet comes with matching fluffy pillowcase measuring 50cm x 75cm. Easy care bedding set is machine washable at 30°C. Teddy bear duvet set makes for a great Christmas present, or gift for new homeowners, friends and family.
Gives a luxurious feel to your bedroom decorPerfect for those with sensitive skinDuvet secures with button closure

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here