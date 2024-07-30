OHS Shaggy Faux Fur Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Silver

Fluffy duvet cover set styled with teddy fleece reverse design for your home bedroom decor. Ultra soft bedding cover made with 100% faux fur polyester and secure button closures. This duvet comes with matching fluffy pillowcase measuring 50cm x 75cm. Easy care bedding set is machine washable at 30°C. Teddy bear duvet set makes for a great Christmas present, or gift for new homeowners, friends and family.