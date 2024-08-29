OHS Arches Embossed Memory Foam Absorbent Non-Slip Bath Mat, 45x75cm - Cream

The OHS Arch Embossed Memory Foam Bath Mat brings a touch of elegance and comfort to your bathroom. Featuring a sophisticated arch embossed design, this mat enhances the aesthetic appeal of any decor. Made from luxurious memory foam, it provides superior cushioning and support for your feet after a relaxing bath or shower. The soft cream colour adds a timeless, versatile look, while the non-slip pvc backing ensures safety. Absorbent and quick-drying, this bath mat combines functionality with style for a truly refined bathroom experience.