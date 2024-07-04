OHS Fluffy Plush Rectangular Pet Dog Crate Mat Bed, Large - Grey/White

The OHS Rectangular Fluffy Mat Pet Bed provides your furry friend with a plush and comforting retreat. Featuring a luxurious fluffy exterior, this pet bed offers a relaxing and calming space for your pet to rest and unwind. With its versatile shades, it effortlessly complements any decor, adding a touch of elegance to your home. The rectangular design provides ample space for your pet to stretch out and relax. Treat your pet to the ultimate in comfort and style with this beautiful and cosy pet bed. Size: L60 x W80cm.