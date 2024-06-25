OHS Sherpa Bind Rectangular Pet Dog Cushion Crate Mat Bed, Large - Grey

The OHS Rectangular Sherpa Bind Mat Pet Bed combines style and comfort for your furry friend. This pet bed features a plush grey pad for a cosy resting place, while the soft sherpa binding at the edges adds a touch of elevating luxury. The grey and white colour adds a modern flair to any room, seamlessly blending with your home decor. Treat your pet to the ultimate retreat in comfort and style with this beautifully crafted pet bed. Size: L60 x W80cm.