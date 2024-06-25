Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Natural
image 1 of OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Naturalimage 2 of OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Naturalimage 3 of OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Naturalimage 4 of OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Naturalimage 5 of OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Natural

OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Anti Slip Carpet Floot Mat Rug, 120x170cm - Natural
Indulge in the ultimate comfort with the OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Rug. This rug is not just soft; it's a lavish retreat for your feet, offering a delightful sensory experience every time you step onto it. The ribbed texture adds a sophisticated dimension to its appearance, making it a standout piece in any room. Whether you're looking to cosy up your living space or add a touch of opulence to your bedroom, this faux fur rug is the perfect choice for elevating your home decor to the next level of luxury.
PVC dotted backing to prevent slippingNon-shedding fibresDesigned to fit the decor in all areas of your home

View all Rugs & Mats

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here