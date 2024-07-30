OHS Kids Unicorn Fleece Back Arms Lumbar Support Bed Reading Pillow, 45x40cm - Pink

This cuddle cushion boasts a playful blush pink background adorned with delightful unicorns and rainbows, sparking imagination and joy. Designed for versatility, it's perfect for use both in bed and on chairs, providing a cosy spot for reading, relaxing, or playtime. Crafted from soft and plush fleece fabric and generously filled, it offers a cuddly embrace that your child will love. Add a touch of magic to their room with the Kids Unicorn Fleece Cuddle Cushion.