OHS 4 Wheel Hard Shell Travel Luggage Suitcase Set of 3 - Fuchsia Pink

This suitcase offers versatility in travel with cabin, medium, and large sizes available. The durable hard shell ensures protection for your belongings, while the four-wheel design enhances manoeuvrability. Conveniently, it's also offered as a pack of 3, providing a comprehensive solution for different travel needs. Stylish, functional, and available in multiple sizes, an ideal companion for all your journeys. Includes: Carry On Cabin (L55 x W35 x D20cm; Weight: 2.4kg), Medium (L66 x W45 x D25cm; Weight: 3.3kg), Large (L77 x W50 x D29cm; Weight: 4.1kg).