OHS Fluffy Dome Pet Dog Cat Cave Nest Plush Bed, Small - Grey

The OHS Half Dome Fluffy Pet Bed in Blue/White offers a cosy sanctuary for your small dog or cat. With its half-dome design, this pet bed provides a secure and comforting space for your furry friend to curl up and relax. The plush blue and white exterior adds a pop of calming colour to your home's decor while offering a soft and inviting surface for your pet to rest in encompassing comfort. Treat your furry companion to the ultimate in comfort and style with this adorable pet bed. Perfect for puppies, toy dogs, and cats! Size: L45 x W45cm.