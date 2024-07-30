Sienna Valencia Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Charcoal

This glamorous crinkle crushed velvet duvet cover set would make a statement in any bedroom with its striking colours and modern textured feel. This is a perfect way to finish off your sleeping quarters in a bling look. This duvet set is made from soft touch velvet with a plain microfibre reverse making it soft, comfortable and durable. This easy-care bed linen will give your bedroom an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. It includes a duvet cover and matching pillow case(s), all you need for a good nights sleep.