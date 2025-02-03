Brentfords Soft Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Single - Cream

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This luxurious teddy fleece duvet cover set would look ideal in any bedroom, and is a perfect way to give your room a vibrant, warm fresh look. This duvet set is made from super soft touch polyester, making it comfortable and durable with an added warmth. This easy-care bed linen will give your bedroom that modern feel and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This deluxe Brentfords set includes a duvet cover and matching pillow case(s), all you need for a good nights sleep.

This luxurious teddy fleece duvet cover set would look ideal in any bedroom, and is a perfect way to give your room a vibrant, warm fresh look. This duvet set is made from super soft touch polyester, making it comfortable and durable with an added warmth. This easy-care bed linen will give your bedroom that modern feel and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This deluxe Brentfords set includes a duvet cover and matching pillow case(s), all you need for a good nights sleep.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.