OHS V Shaped Shaggy Pregnancy Orthopaedic Support Cushion, 68x45cm - Multi

Relax and unwind with this v pillow cushion, your perfect companion for reading in bed, watching tv, or enhancing your work-from-home experience. Complete with its generous filling and clever design, this cushion provides excellent support. This cushion pillow is not limited to just your bed, and is also a great fit for most standard chairs, making it a versatile addition to your home. The cosy fabric cover creates a warm and gentle feeling, as though you're being gently hugged while you relax.

Multifunctional for supporting different areas of your body Versatile use from reading to working from home Promotes spinal alignment

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)