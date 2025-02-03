Marketplace.
Brentfords Soft Teddy Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Super King - Latte

This luxurious teddy fleece duvet cover set would look ideal in any bedroom, and is a perfect way to give your room a vibrant, warm fresh look. This duvet set is made from super soft touch polyester, making it comfortable and durable with an added warmth. This easy-care bed linen will give your bedroom that modern feel and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This deluxe Brentfords set includes a duvet cover and matching pillow case(s), all you need for a good nights sleep.
Soft teddy fleece materialIdeal for sensitive skinEasy fastening with button closures
