Nicola Spring Round Vanilla Pillar Candle - 215 Hours - Cream

Fill your room with the beautiful scent of the Nicola Spring Vanilla candle, with the creamy sweet flavour; it is the perfect scent for a relaxed atmosphere.

Perfect for lanterns, hurricane lamps, fireplaces or as a centre piece it adds a warming glow whatever the occasion.

Not only does the candle look stunning when lit but the beautiful craft paper label and packaging make it the perfect gift for all candle admirers.

The charming candle is part of the Nicola Spring candle collection there are a variety of shapes and sizes perfect to decorate any home.

Remove all packaging before lighting candle.