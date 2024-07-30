harbour housewares Wooden Folding Desk - 80cm - Brown/Black

This Folding Wooden Computer Table from Harbour Housewares offers an exemplary combination of flexibility and function, making it an ideal solution for smaller spaces or rooms with multiple uses.

The robust worktop provides a surface suitable for all manner of tasks, from computing to writing, arts and crafts to dining. A natural wood-effect finish lends a luscious contemporary aesthetic, while the tubular steel frame ensures your desk will remain standing strong for as long as you need it.

When you're finished using it, simply unclip the legs and fold the top flat for simple, space-saving storage.

The perfect DIY project for a Sunday afternoon, this desk comes with all fixtures, fittings and instructions provided.