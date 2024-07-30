Harbour Housewares Classic Folding Stool - Black

Get adventure-ready with the new portable Grey Folding Stool from Harbour Housewares. The perfect balance of comfort and practicality for a summer spent indoors or outdoors.

Made from high-quality powder-coated steel and canvas materials the durable and long-lasting seat is ideal for the garden, dorm room, camping, picnic in the park or any other outside activity.

This sleek black stool has been efficiently designed to ensure an easy to use folding mechanism that gives you comfort, stability and support.

The versatility allows you to use as a seat, a footstool or even a table for lightweight items such as a plate of bruschetta and a glass of crisp white wine. Just an idea.

Enjoy the sun with the essential Harbour Housewares Folding Stool for the perfect setup this summer.