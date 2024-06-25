Nicola Spring Round 3 Wick Vanilla Pillar Candle - 130 Hours - Ivory

Add ambience and soothing aromas to your home with this beautiful Large Triple Wick Vanilla Scented Candle from Nicola Spring.

A perfect housewarming or birthday gift, this triple wick candle is capable of burning for up to 130 hours. The classic ivory colour lends itself to any setting - create a gorgeous dining table centrepiece or bring a third dimension to your fireplace, sit back and relax to the flickering light and the sweet fragrance of vanilla.