Harbour Housewares Wooden Folding Desk - Black/Black

Your laptop makes it easy for you to do work anywhere, but there's one big problem--the computer can get so hot on your lap after awhile! With the Harbour Housewares Folding Computer, Laptop Wooden Desk, you can work more comfortably at home or on the go!

This durable folding desk is great for any room and also perfect for the office.

- Provides a large working surface

- Desk measures 70 cm in height by 50 cm in depth by 80 cm in width when unfolded

- Folds to compact dimensions of 88 cm in height by 4 cm in depth by 80 cm in width

- Assembles easily with the included instructions

- Folding chair sold separately

See how much easier it can be to work on your laptop anywhere when you have a desk specifically designed to travel anywhere!