Harbour Housewares Wooden Computer Desk - Black/Black

This Wooden Computer Desk from Harbour Housewares provides the perfect sleek, space-saving study station for smaller rooms and office areas.

The robust worktop offers ample room for PCs, laptops and desktop storage; ideal for remote working and late-night cramming sessions alike!

The slimline steel frame offers the optimum blend of lightness and durability, while the open sides maximise the surrounding floor space, helping smaller rooms and corners feel larger.

This desk comes with all fixtures, fittings and instructions provided - the perfect quick and easy DIY project for a Sunday afternoon!