Harbour Housewares Round Velvet Footstool - 35 x 40cm - Blue

This Velvet Footstool from Harbour Housewares offers great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as a beautifully decorative piece to add to your interior.

Constructed from high quality wood, these velvet footstools possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, and the petite shape makes this stool ideal for tucking under a desk or vanity table, creating a convenient space-saver.

A layer of foam padding neatly encompasses the stool, ensuring lasting comfort, whilst the soft velvet covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The gold coated metal hair-pin legs protect surfaces from scuffs and scratches and creates an elegantly stylish touch, whilst also adding height.