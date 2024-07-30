Harbour Housewares Beech Wood Folding Chairs - Sage Green - Pack of 2

Whether you're settling in for an all-night study session or catering for those last minute dinner guests, our Harbour Housewares collection of Wooden Folding Chairs will ensure you're always sitting pretty!

Each chair has been crafted in the mountains of Northern Italy from 100% FSC certified Beech Wood, creating a sustainably-sourced, responsibly-manufactured piece of furniture built to offer comfort and support for years to come.

The foldable design allows these pieces to be tucked away when not in use - perfect for smaller rooms and places where storage space is at a premium!

Effortlessly adaptable, these chairs are perfect for use both indoors and outdoors - in order to best preserve their condition, however, we recommend not leaving your chairs exposed to the elements but rather storing inside when not in use.