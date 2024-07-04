Harbour Housewares Round Velvet Footstool - H36 x D29cm - Cream

This Round Velvet Footstool from Harbour Housewares offers great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as a beautiful decorative piece to add to your interior.

Constructed from high-quality wood, these pouffes possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, and the raised metal base and rubber stoppers keep hard floor surfaces protected from scuffs and scratches.

A layer of foam padding covers the stool, ensuring lasting comfort and the soft velvet covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The petite shape makes this stool ideal for tucking under a desk or vanity table, creating a convenient space-saver.

Shop the collection and choose from four elegant tones and two stool styles to fit your interior decor pursuits.