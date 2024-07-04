Harbour Housewares Padded Folding Stool - Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Need an extra seat at Christmas? Creating a study space for your children? Need a new drumming stool? Our Harbour Housewares Folding Stool is what you need. With a soft padded seat for comfort and slim line fold, you can easily tuck these stalls away when you do not need them.

Need an extra seat at Christmas? Creating a study space for your children? Need a new drumming stool? Our Harbour Housewares Folding Stool is what you need. With a soft padded seat for comfort and slim line fold, you can easily tuck these stalls away when you do not need them.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.