Harbour Housewares Coloured Padded Folding Chairs - 44cm - Multi - Pack of 6

These Padded Steel Folding Chairs from Harbour Housewares offer a fantastic flexible seating solution for any bedroom, office or dining table.

Constructed from high grade tubular steel, these chairs possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability. Built to support a maximum weight of 18 stone (114kg), a layer of sponge padding on the seat and backrest ensures these chairs will remain comfortable for hours at a time.

The addition of four rubber bumpers on the base means any hard floor surfaces will be protected from scratches, while also helping to secure the chair against slipping.

Once the need for it has been fulfilled, simply fold the chair flat for easy, space-saving storage.

Whether you're looking for additional seating for house guests, upgrading your office or workstation, or hosting a large-scale conference or corporate event, the Harbour Housewares range of Padded Steel Folding Chairs will give you the confidence to rest easy.