Harbour Housewares Coloured Padded Folding Chairs - Light Blue - Pack of 6

Who says that spare seating can't be stylish? This desk chair lets you unfold a sturdy, fashionable place to sit in a pinch to expand the seating possibilities in a home, school, meeting, wedding, community event or anywhere else. Due to its sturdiness and comfortable design, this desk chair can easily be used as everyday seating at a desk or in front of a computer in a home, dorm or place of business. Vibrant two-color design with glossy PVC cover Available in Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Red, Baby Blue and Grey Easy-to-operate folding mechanism Heavy-duty tubular steel frame has been strength tested Sponge padded seat and back rest for added comfort Easy to clean with a damp cloth Strong enough to hold 18 stone (114kg) Chair measures 78cm by 45cm by 42cm when open Seat height is 45cm Folded dimensions are ultra compact at 92cm by 45cm by 45cm Spruce up any space or make any event an extra stylish one with the handy, comfortable seating provided by this folding desk chair.