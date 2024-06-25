Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Natural
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Naturalimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Naturalimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Naturalimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Naturalimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Natural

Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Natural

Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Natural
When you're doing your own landscaping, you want to get professional results, but difficult terrains can stand in your way of getting ground work done as quickly and efficiently as the pros. That's why you need this professional grade azada and digging hoe in your garden tool collection!With its heavy-duty construction and easy-to-grip handle, this azada and digging hoe will clear out any difficult turf and tree roots blocking your path.Ideal for any type of digging, especially trench building and tilling the soilSharp enough to cut through tree roots and thick turfUltra hard forged steel head with honed blade that holds its edge wellBalanced for a powerful swingWood handle is smooth, yet easy to hold onto for maximum controlHead measures 21 centimeters by 16 centimeters in sizeHandle length is 120 centimetersSimplify DIY gardening and get your lawn looking great in no time. Order this heavy-duty azada and digging hoe now!

