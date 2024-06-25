Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hoe - 110cm - Natural

When you're doing your own landscaping, you want to get professional results, but difficult terrains can stand in your way of getting ground work done as quickly and efficiently as the pros. That's why you need this professional grade azada and digging hoe in your garden tool collection!

With its heavy-duty construction and easy-to-grip handle, this azada and digging hoe will clear out any difficult turf and tree roots blocking your path.

Ideal for any type of digging, especially trench building and tilling the soil

Sharp enough to cut through tree roots and thick turf

Ultra hard forged steel head with honed blade that holds its edge well

Balanced for a powerful swing

Wood handle is smooth, yet easy to hold onto for maximum control

Head measures 21 centimeters by 16 centimeters in size

Handle length is 120 centimeters

Simplify DIY gardening and get your lawn looking great in no time. Order this heavy-duty azada and digging hoe now!