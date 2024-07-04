Nicola Spring French Mattress Seat Cushions - 40cm - Grey - Pack of 6

This Pack of 6 Square Padded French Mattress Dining Chair Cushions from Nicola Spring offers a delightfully captivating alternative to traditional Seat Pads, bringing a rustic look that is as easy on the eye as it is on the backside!

Crafted to provide unbeatable comfort, these cushions forego the typical foam filling in favour of 100% premium cotton, creating a truly luxurious support that you'll delight in sitting upon from starter to dessert.

The true showstopping feature of the French Mattress style, however, comes in the form of the beautiful hand-rolled edges, along with the delicate, buttonless tufting on both the top and bottom of the cushion. The result is a striking, luxurious piece of soft furnishing that manages to expertly straddle the gap between vintage and contemporary design, allowing it to sit in supreme comfort within virtually any home decor style imaginable.