Ashley Long Handle Dustpan & Brush Set - Grey

This space saving foldable design set is ideal for sweeping up dirt & dust on all types of flooring & tables.

The large capacity dustpan is easy to clean & the brush nests inside the pan for compact storage, plus it can also be hung up.

Material: PP + Iron

Approx Pan Size: H71. 5 x W24. 5 x D24. 5cm Brush: H78. 5 x L26 x T2. 5cm