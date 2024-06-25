Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Pedal Bin - 5L - White

Keep your bathroom clean and tidy with this 5L Pedal Bin from Harbour Housewares.

With its sleek stainless steel construction and crisp white finish, this trash container will provide a classic, understated accent to any interior.

The front pedal allows for easy hands-free opening, while the removable plastic inner bucket makes emptying and cleaning a doddle.

Pair with our matching Toilet Brushes for the complete home cleaning combination, or use as a standalone piece in kitchens, bedrooms and home offices alike.