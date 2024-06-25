Harbour Housewares Steel Garden Hand Hoe - 43cm - Natural

Our Harbour Housewares Handheld Digging Hoe pairs the same great timeless performance of our best-selling Azada Hoe with a scaled-down design that makes it a perfect cultivation solution for smaller green garden spaces and allotments.

Designed in the classic draw hoe style that has remained virtually unchanged since Roman times, this compact instrument features a forged steel blade with a sharpened leading edge - perfect for cutting quickly through weeds or carving trenches for seeds. The 60cm solid wooden handle helps dampen vibrations, allowing you to work harder for longer without suffering fatigue in your wrists and arms. The rubber handle adds grip whist providing a comfort holding postion.

The whole tool has been ergonomically crafted for optimum weight balance, ensuring a smooth and powerful swing every time.

Whether you'Â­re a professional or a hobbyist, the Harbour Housewares Forged Steel Azada Garden Hoe is your perfect practical gardening DIY solution.