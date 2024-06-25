Harbour Housewares 4mm (12 gauge) Weed Membrane Pegs - 15cm - Pack of 20

An essential weapon in any horticultural arsenal, these Weed Membrane Pegs from Harbour Housewares will help you transform any outdoor space into a garden worthy of the world's most famous flower show!

Whether you're plotting an allotment or prepping for a patio or pathway, a barrier against weed growth is an easy and efficient way of keeping those areas looking clean and pristine, without the need for harsh chemicals and weed killers.

These heavy-duty 12 gauge metal pegs will help secure your control fabric in place, preventing weed seeds from germinating and taking root whilst still allowing water, air and nutrients to pass through, thereby ensuring that your soil and other, desirable, plants are kept vibrant and healthy.

The U-shaped 'staple' design offers maximum strength and performance by making each peg easier to push into the ground without bending. Pair with our Weed Membrane Fixing Plates for even greater security (sold separately).