Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Set - Green

Bring a taste of the Costa Brava to your back garden this summer with the Resol Gala Oval Plastic Home Garden Family Dinner Table.

Manufactured in Spain , a stone's throw from the coast of the Mediterranean - this table is built from rugged, injected polypropylene, making it perfectly suited to the rigours of the British Summertime.

Featuring pressure-fitted legs for stability, and a central hole that provides the perfect housing for a parasol.

This set also includes four of our classic Palma Plastic Garden Dining Chairs, providing you with the ultimate outdoor summer barbecue / garden party set up.