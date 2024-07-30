Harbour Housewares Round Velvet Pouffe - 29 x 36cm - Pink

This Round Velvet Pouffe from Harbour Housewares offers great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as a beautifully decorative piece to add to your interior.

Constructed from high quality wood, these pouffes possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, and the raised metal base and rubber stoppers keeps hard floor surfaces protected from scuffs and scratches.

A layer of foam padding covers the stool, ensuring lasting comfort and the soft velvet covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The petite shape makes this stool ideal for tucking under a desk or vanity table, creating a convenient space-saver.