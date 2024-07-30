Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2image 2 of Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2image 3 of Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2image 4 of Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2image 5 of Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2

Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£53.00

£53.00/each

Harbour Housewares Folding Trestle Chairs - White - Pack of 2
Harbour Housewares versatile indoor and outdoor folding plastic chair is ideal for camping, picnics and dinner parties, making it the perfect solution for extra seating at any event. They can easily be folded away and stored when not needed. The strong steel frame and hard surface makes them extremely durable and easy to clean. They come with plastic feet to prevent the legs scratching the floor and increasing the grip of the chair. These chairs form part of a set when purchased with a Harbour Housewares folding table.

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here