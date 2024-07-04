Harbour Housewares Round Velvet Footstool - H40 x D35cm - Yellow/Gold

This Velvet Footstool from Harbour Housewares offers great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as a beautifully decorative piece to add to your interior.

Constructed from high-quality wood, these stools possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, and their petite shape makes them ideal for tucking under a desk or vanity table, creating a convenient space-saver.

A layer of foam padding neatly encompasses the stools, ensuring lasting comfort, whilst the soft velvet covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The metal hairpin legs, meanwhile, protect surfaces from scuffs and scratches whilst further accentuating the stool's elegant, stylish aesthetic.